Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Decreases By 14.1%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,244,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 3,779,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of BKQNF stock remained flat at $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

