Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Declines By 18.0%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

AWRE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,055. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,667 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

