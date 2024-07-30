Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Drops By 9.4%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 85.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 202,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,691. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

