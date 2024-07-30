Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Drops By 9.0%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,500 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 603,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,122. The company has a market cap of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3,705.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $7,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

