Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Rises By 10.6%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.16. 8,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,441,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $120,959,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

