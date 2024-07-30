Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Grows By 46.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DWAW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.42% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

