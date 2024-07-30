Short Interest in Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Declines By 16.5%

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Adler Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.27.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

