Short Interest in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Increases By 9.4%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,800 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 731,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AAR Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 124,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.54. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.0% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AAR by 22.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

