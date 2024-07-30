Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shoprite Stock Down 0.5 %
Shoprite stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.
Shoprite Company Profile
