Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shoprite Stock Down 0.5 %

Shoprite stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

