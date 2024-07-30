SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.79

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 83823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
SGS Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
