Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Issues Earnings Results

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.98%.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
