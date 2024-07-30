ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $794.46. 777,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,101. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $744.53 and a 200 day moving average of $752.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

