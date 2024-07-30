Serinus Energy (TSE:SEN) Trading 72% Higher

Serinus Energy plc (TSE:SEN – Get Free Report) shares were up 72% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 6,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The company owns a 45% working interest in the Sabria concession; and a 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida, Ech Chouech, Sanrhar, and Zinnia concessions located in Tunisia.

Further Reading

