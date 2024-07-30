Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 731,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE SQNS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 169,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,804. The company has a market cap of $31.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.16. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

