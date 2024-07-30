Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.
Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ST traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 849,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -344.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14.
Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
