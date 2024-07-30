Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008806 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,184.55 or 0.99938670 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00071093 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041194 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.