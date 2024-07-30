Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.46. 854,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,013. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

