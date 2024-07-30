Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 233,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

