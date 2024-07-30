Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. 470,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

