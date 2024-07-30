SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $251.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $253.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.79. 893,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,237. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 33.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 184,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,506 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

