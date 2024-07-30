SBA Communications Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.
SBA Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.46.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
