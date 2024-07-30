SBA Communications Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years. SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.46.

Get Our Latest Report on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.