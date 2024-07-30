SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.69.
SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.