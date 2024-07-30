SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

