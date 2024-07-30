Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $108,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $323.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 244.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAR. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

