Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.96, but opened at $67.39. Sanmina shares last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 86,070 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sanmina by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sanmina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

