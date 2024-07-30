SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading 4.7% Higher

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 114,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 375,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $494.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

