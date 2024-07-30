Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.2%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $257.21 and last traded at $257.99. Approximately 578,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,762,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.47. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total transaction of $245,767.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,042 shares of company stock worth $81,019,465 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

