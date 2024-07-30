RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in RXO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of RXO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 105,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,818,310.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,263. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. 277,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

