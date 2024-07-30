Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

