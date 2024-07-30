RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.59.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $115.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

