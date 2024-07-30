RTX (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.59.

RTX opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

