Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.25.

RCL opened at $155.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

