Royal Bank of Canada Trims Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Target Price to $76.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $50,986,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $17,810,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

