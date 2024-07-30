Royal Bank of Canada Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $14.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.

PTEN stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 114,868 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,647,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

