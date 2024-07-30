Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NAMS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 7,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,112. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $15,018,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

