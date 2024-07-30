Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $26.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

