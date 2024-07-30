Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. Roku has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.