Robotti Robert Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.55. 1,304,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

