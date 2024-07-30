Robotti Robert Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,610 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar makes up approximately 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.48% of Canadian Solar worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,806 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 125,423 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 92,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

