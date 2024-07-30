Robotti Robert Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Robotti Robert boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up 3.9% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $29,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,413,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 178.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after buying an additional 535,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $15,148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $9,558,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 272,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFG shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

