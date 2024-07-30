Robotti Robert Has $11.13 Million Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Robotti Robert lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up approximately 1.5% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.23% of Skyline Champion worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,476,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,383,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,398,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares in the last quarter.

In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

