Rithm Capital (RITM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 325,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.