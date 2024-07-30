Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 44,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,765 shares of company stock worth $973,772. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

