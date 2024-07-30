Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Revvity also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of RVTY opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

