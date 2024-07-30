Reviewing Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) & CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven & i and CK Hutchison’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $79.46 billion 0.38 $1.57 billion N/A N/A CK Hutchison $35.33 billion 0.57 $3.01 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

CK Hutchison has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seven & i.

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seven & i and CK Hutchison, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and CK Hutchison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 1.94% 11.48% 4.06% CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seven & i has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seven & i beats CK Hutchison on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

