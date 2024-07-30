Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $133.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $127.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/8/2024 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $130.67 price target on the stock, down previously from $146.25.

6/27/2024 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/25/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $142.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 717,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,932. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $1,321,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7,901.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.