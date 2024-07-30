Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,843 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 330.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 852,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,727. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.