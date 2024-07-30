REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $145,105.92 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $145,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 649,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,017. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $703.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in REGENXBIO by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in REGENXBIO by 14.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 26.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 588,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

