Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Regal Rexnord worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of RRX stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.32. 329,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,452. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.81. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

