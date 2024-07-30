Redmile Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Redmile Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Shattuck Labs makes up approximately 1.8% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Shattuck Labs worth $50,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 4.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 3.4 %

Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 170,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,828. The stock has a market cap of $202.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.74. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

Insider Activity

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STTK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

