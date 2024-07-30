Redmile Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the quarter. IDEAYA Biosciences comprises about 1.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned 1.22% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $42.25. 611,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,372. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

